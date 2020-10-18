Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $968.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $31.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.34. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joan Sterling sold 13,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $418,184.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,324.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,394 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 30.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

