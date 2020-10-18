Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.07.

ULTA opened at $242.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 26.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 22.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 72.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 54.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 26,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

