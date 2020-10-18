UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after purchasing an additional 113,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,904,000 after buying an additional 109,699 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 41.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after buying an additional 81,347 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in UFP Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in UFP Industries by 218.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 17,770 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFPI opened at $57.35 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of UFP Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

In related news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $91,884.00. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $200,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,253. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

