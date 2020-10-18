UBS Group (UBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. On average, analysts expect UBS Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $11.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

UBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded UBS Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

