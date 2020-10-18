UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised The Weir Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Societe Generale raised The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 2.23.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.