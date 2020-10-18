UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASML. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $383.60.

ASML stock opened at $386.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $372.50 and its 200 day moving average is $345.13. The stock has a market cap of $162.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. ASML has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $409.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.4095 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 150.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in ASML by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

