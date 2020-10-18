Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.51.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.72) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $200,220. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

