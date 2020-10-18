Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 61.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.51.

UBER stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $67,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,458,684.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $200,220. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

