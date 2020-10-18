Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $394,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 60,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,159 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $67,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,341 shares in the company, valued at $9,458,684.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,220 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.51.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $33.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $41.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.