U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,272,000 after acquiring an additional 321,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,022,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,724,000 after acquiring an additional 64,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. BofA Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of USB opened at $39.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.