U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

