U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BofA Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.40.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

