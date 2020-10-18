Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Short Interest Update

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 135,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

TWIN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $77.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.28. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $59.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Twin Disc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWIN. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 810,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 110,323 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

