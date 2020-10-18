Turquoise Hill Resources Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, October 26th (NYSE:TRQ)

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, October 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, October 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, October 23rd.

NYSE:TRQ opened at $0.78 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.95.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $277.97 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRQ shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1,542.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76,404 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,161,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 63,105 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,253,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 198,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,692,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 464,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

