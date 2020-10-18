Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Short Interest Down 19.8% in September

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the September 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Trustmark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Trustmark by 14.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 137.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 55.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 60,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trustmark alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trustmark from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.05. Trustmark has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $35.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.25 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.