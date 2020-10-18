Truist Trims Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Target Price to $305.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price reduced by Truist from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $267.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.19.
Shares of VRTX opened at $218.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $174.82 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85.
In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,405,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,059,687,000 after purchasing an additional 264,218 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,724,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,718 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,542,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,807,000 after purchasing an additional 277,804 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
