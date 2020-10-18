Truist Trims Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Target Price to $305.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price reduced by Truist from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $267.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.19.

Shares of VRTX opened at $218.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $174.82 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,405,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,059,687,000 after purchasing an additional 264,218 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,724,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,718 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,542,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,807,000 after purchasing an additional 277,804 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

