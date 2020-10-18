Truehand Inc Sells 121 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Truehand Inc reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.6% of Truehand Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Truehand Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

