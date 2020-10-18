Truehand Inc Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Truehand Inc cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.9% of Truehand Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,356,000 after buying an additional 8,699,890 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,124,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,414,000 after buying an additional 1,957,149 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,304,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,950,000 after buying an additional 1,712,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 458.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,332,000 after buying an additional 1,489,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.42. The company has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

