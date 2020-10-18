Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Sells 309 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,534 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 2.4% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $417,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $66,166,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after buying an additional 878,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $144.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The firm has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

