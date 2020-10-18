Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,190 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.