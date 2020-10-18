Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Acquires 4,600 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.6% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after buying an additional 7,075,509 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $227,508,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $55,808,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $141.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

