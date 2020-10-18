TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Holdings Boosted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in TriMas were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in TriMas in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 889.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 100.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TRS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $25.08 on Friday. TriMas Corp has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.14 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TriMas Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

