Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Short Interest Update

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,090,000 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the September 15th total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

TBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $1,318,209.04. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.29. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 393.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

