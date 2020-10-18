Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Trane Technologies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $797,785.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.27.

Shares of TT stock opened at $131.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $146.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.49.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

