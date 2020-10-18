Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 7,652 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 260% compared to the typical volume of 2,125 call options.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 4,062 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $32,130.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,941.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $9.72.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $227.94 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

