Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $153.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.12 and its 200-day moving average is $127.19. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,257,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.74.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.