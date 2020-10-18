TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Short Interest Up 28.0% in September

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the September 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $77,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 26,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $878,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,113 shares of company stock worth $5,005,529. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 10,662.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

TPIC opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $36.59.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

