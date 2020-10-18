Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Price Target Raised to GBX 135

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 82 ($1.07) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap increased their target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 91 ($1.19) and gave the stock a corporate rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

TXP stock opened at GBX 104.15 ($1.36) on Thursday. Touchstone Exploration has a 12-month low of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.59. The company has a market cap of $139.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 55.14.

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

