Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.08.

TMTNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Toromont Industries from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Toromont Industries from $76.00 to $88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $63.79 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $63.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

