TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.48

Shares of TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $1.66. TORC Oil and Gas shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 2,342,862 shares.

TOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ATB Capital upgraded TORC Oil and Gas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on TORC Oil and Gas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.48. The firm has a market cap of $353.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$47.57 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TORC Oil and Gas Ltd will post -0.0831646 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

