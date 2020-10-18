TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 16.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in TopBuild by 0.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in TopBuild by 75.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $186.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.24. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $191.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.78.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,909 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $820,819.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,617.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $42,807.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,616.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,234 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,977. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Benchmark lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.85.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

