Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the September 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ TOPS opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Top Ships has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Top Ships stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Top Ships at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Top Ships in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills.

