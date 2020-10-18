TomTom’s (TMOAF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of TomTom in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of TMOAF opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. TomTom has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $11.64.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.19 million for the quarter.

TomTom Company Profile

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

