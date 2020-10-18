Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 911,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Titan Medical by 303.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170,943 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Titan Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Titan Medical by 63.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Titan Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Titan Medical by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

TMDI stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 million, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 2.91.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

