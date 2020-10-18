TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) declared an annual dividend on Friday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1841 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from TIM Participacoes’s previous annual dividend of $0.06.

TIM Participacoes has increased its dividend payment by 105.1% over the last three years.

Get TIM Participacoes alerts:

NYSE:TSU opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.01. TIM Participacoes has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.83 million. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that TIM Participacoes will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSU shares. Barclays boosted their target price on TIM Participacoes from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TIM Participacoes from $62.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC began coverage on TIM Participacoes in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.