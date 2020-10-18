Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Short Interest Update

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,830,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the September 15th total of 17,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Get Tilray alerts:

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $2,332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,465,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,841,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maryscott Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,758.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,684,608 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,746. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 345.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 58.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 69.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $707.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. Tilray has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.38). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The company had revenue of $50.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.