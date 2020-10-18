Thomas J. Seifert Sells 30,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $1,746,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NET opened at $58.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.68. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.41.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

