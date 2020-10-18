Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mackie

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Mackie in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock. Mackie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 98.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on THTX. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Theratechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

THTX opened at $2.27 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $174.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 81.13% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Theratechnologies by 230.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Theratechnologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

