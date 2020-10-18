The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.9% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $22,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.53, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

