The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co cut its position in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Unilever Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Unilever Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Unilever Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Unilever Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Unilever Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.55. The Unilever Group has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

