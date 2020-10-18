The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Position Lessened by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Unilever Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Unilever Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in The Unilever Group by 381.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 25,318 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in The Unilever Group during the first quarter worth $4,054,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in The Unilever Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 239,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut The Unilever Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE UL opened at $62.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.46. The Unilever Group has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.55.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

