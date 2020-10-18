The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FLIC. BidaskClub upgraded The First of Long Island from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The First of Long Island presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $383.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.50. The First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $28.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 10.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The First of Long Island will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The First of Long Island during the second quarter worth approximately $7,314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 16.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 181,152 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 4,842.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 139,303 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in The First of Long Island during the first quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

