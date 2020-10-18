The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co increased its position in The Boeing by 4.8% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,287,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in The Boeing by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in The Boeing by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after purchasing an additional 769,205 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $713,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.82.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $167.35 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $375.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.27. The stock has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.44 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.