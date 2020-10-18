The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600,000 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the September 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ALL opened at $92.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.36. The Allstate has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter worth $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 794.1% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

