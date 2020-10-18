Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) versus Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Head to Head Survey

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Texas Instruments and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $14.38 billion 9.75 $5.02 billion $5.24 29.22 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $464.91 million 0.93 -$6.60 million $0.47 36.13

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Texas Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 36.83% 60.61% 28.50% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor -1.42% 2.77% 1.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Texas Instruments and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 4 11 10 0 2.24 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00

Texas Instruments presently has a consensus price target of $139.17, indicating a potential downside of 9.11%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.95%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Alpha and Omega Semiconductor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in amplifier, data converter, interface product, motor drive, clock, and sensing product end-markets; and integrated analog and standard products, which are primarily for sale into personal electronics, industrial, and automotive markets. The Embedded Processing segment offers connected microcontrollers, such as microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities, and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions that are used in electronic equipment to sense, connect, log, and transfer data; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, principally industrial and automotive. The company also provides DLP products, primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. Texas Instruments Incorporated markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as online. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors. Its power discrete products are used in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, Notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers aMOS5 family for quick charger, adapter, PC power, server, industrial power, telecom, and datacenter applications; and Transient Voltage Suppressors for notebooks and mobile devices. Further, it provides EZBuck regulators for chipsets used in TVs, servers, data storage systems, networking, and other compact PC systems; SOA MOSFET for hot swap applications; and XSPairFET buck-boost MOSFET for type-c applications, such as notebook, USB hubs, and power banks. Additionally, the company offers input protection switches and TO-leadless packaging technologies. The company operates in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

