Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Sells £85,812.09 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Ken Murphy sold 38,829 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £85,812.09 ($112,114.04).
Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 216.70 ($2.83) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 217.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 225.18. Tesco PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 203.70 ($2.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 332.67 ($4.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.50%.
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.
Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.