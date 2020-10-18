Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Sells £85,812.09 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Ken Murphy sold 38,829 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £85,812.09 ($112,114.04).

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 216.70 ($2.83) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 217.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 225.18. Tesco PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 203.70 ($2.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 332.67 ($4.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get Tesco alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 276 ($3.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 283.33 ($3.70).

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.