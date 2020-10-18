Teradyne (TER) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Teradyne to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. On average, analysts expect Teradyne to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $86.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $93.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.53.

In other news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,437,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $684,679.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,137 shares of company stock worth $8,299,288. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

