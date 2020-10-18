Telit Communications (LON:TCM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $128.74

Shares of Telit Communications Plc (LON:TCM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $128.74 and traded as high as $135.00. Telit Communications shares last traded at $133.00, with a volume of 30,808 shares.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Telit Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 128.74. The company has a market capitalization of $182.25 million and a P/E ratio of 17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the EMEA, the APAC, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Services and IoT Products. The company develops, markets, and sells cellular, global navigation satellite systems, short range wireless modules, mobile connectivity services, and application enablement platforms to onboard edge devices to the IoT.

