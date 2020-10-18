Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TLPFY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Teleperformance from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleperformance presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $160.74 on Thursday. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $83.16 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.25.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.