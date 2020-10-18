Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 140166 increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,567.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,519.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,433.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

